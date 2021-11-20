Jessica Chastain will be honoured with the prestigious Desert Palm Achievement Award in January.
Jessica Chastain will be bestowed with the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her starring role in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' at the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Awards.
The 44-year-old actress plays the titular role in the movie about the controversial televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband Jim Bakker, and is tipped to win an Oscar for her outstanding portrayal, but first, she will be honoured at the prestigious event on January 6.
The festival's chairman Harold Matzner said: “Jessica Chastain brilliantly portrays televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in a story that chronicles her singular life and style.
“Jessica once again showcases both her acting and singing talents, embracing the make-up, hairstyles and fashion of Tammy Faye. For her outstanding Oscar-worthy performance, it is our honour to present the Desert Palm achievement award, actress, to Jessica Chastain.”
In 2018, Chastain won the Chairman’s Award at the film festival, while in 2012, she was the recipient of the Spotlight Award.
The likes of Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, and Renée Zellweger have won the Desert Palm Achievement prize in the past.
The upcoming event will also see Jane Campion named Director of the Year, Penélope Cruz Sánchez will take home the International Star Award, and Kristen Stewart the Spotlight Award.
The bash is held at the Palm Springs Convention Center.
Meanwhile, Chastain recently revealed her husband thinks it's "sexy" that she earns more than him.
The 'Molly's Game' star - who has two children with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo - insisted women shouldn't be made to feel guilty about being more successful than their partner and should surround themselves with people who "value" them and "celebrate" their triumphs.
She said: "Well — my own husband! I wouldn't be with a man who didn't celebrate it.
"It's a modern thing now with women in the workforce and their earning power, and people valuing us for what we can do. It's very important to be around men who celebrate that."
