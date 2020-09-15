Jessica Brown Findlay and Ziggy Heath have married in a small ceremony in London.

The 'Harlots' co-stars tied the knot on Saturday (12.09.20) in a secret ceremony after managing to remain tight-lipped about their engagement.

Sharing a series of snap on her Instagram Stories, Jessica showed off her white vintage wedding dress.

The 31-year-old actress - who played Lady Sybil Crawley in 'Downton Abbey' - wrote: ''We did it 12.09.20 (sic)''

Jessica also shared a snap of her wedding cake, writing: ''Our cake was devoured within seconds! We are beyond happy!''

Shortly after her nuptials, Jessica posted a picture of herself in a pretty red dress jumping on a huge bed.

She wrote: ''[heart emoji] wins every time . A weekend of dreams.

''Small celebrations felt HUGE. And now what a birthday! X I love you. (sic)''

The couple met on the set of 'Harlots' in 2017, with Jessica playing Charlotte Wells, and Ziggy starring as Sam Holland.

Jessica previously admitted she loved the experience of working with ''an all-female creative team'' on the show.

Reflecting on her experience of shooting the drama series, she explained: ''It was definitely an amazing thing having an all-female creative team. When the credits of 'Harlot' were given to me, alarm bells started going off in my head.

''It was such an interesting, essential story and I was concerned as to who was going to tell it.

''I met with Moira Buffini and Coky Giedroyc who are such exciting, incredible women who spend their lives making female-driven material and that was ultimately such a huge attraction to me because it felt like a safe space to experiment and delve into storylines that were going to be handled in a fantastic way.''