Actress Jessica Brown Findlay has admitted she ''fell in love'' with her role in 'Brave New World'.
The 30-year-old actress has admitted to being wowed by the script for the sci-fi drama series, which is based on Aldous Huxley's iconic novel of the same name.
Jessica - who plays Lenina Crowne in the series - shared: ''When I started reading the script and it had that energy, I was just really taken with how unusual that was, how bold it was and how exciting it would be to make something that sort of takes a novel, making the world and runs with it.
''I completely fell in love with it. The writing was brilliant. It made me laugh out loud. I just adored it.''
Jessica wasn't familiar with the story before reading the script.
But the actress immediately read the book after being offered the part.
She told People: ''There are a few times you read a script and you just know you have to play that part.
''There was an alignment that was going on at that time in my life. And I guess challenging. Yes, but also so immensely exciting.''
Jessica was also charmed by her own character when she was reading the script, describing the part as ''unbelievably exciting''.
The actress - who stars in the series alongside the likes of Alden Ehrenreich, Harry Lloyd and Demi Moore - explained: ''[Lenina] is maybe only slightly aware that she doesn't fit.
''And how terrifying that is in a world where you cannot, that is not a thing that exists. You don't not fit. There are no mistakes. Her exploring that, I guess that just felt to me so unbelievably exciting as an actor.''
