Jessica Alba has opened up about how being in quarantine made her learn the importance of self-care.
The Honest Company co-founder has admitted in the past she had “always put myself last”, but since the coronavirus pandemic, she’s realised the importance of looking after her mental health and having some “self-time”.
The ‘Sin City’ actress - who has Honor, 12, Haven, nine, and Hayes, three, with husband Cash Warren - said: "I notice things about my kids that I never did before. It's hard to turn off that brain of work. I never really put as much emphasis on my mental [health] and how important it is to keep that really safe, create boundaries and take time for myself.
"I always put myself last. And so I think at least just inserting a little bit of that self-time is also really important.”
One way she likes to relax is by having a pamper day with her brood.
Speaking during a discussion for #StraightTalk, an online series run by Women @ Meredith, a parent company of People, Jessica said: "I bring my kids in to do a spa day in the morning or on the weekends. So that's been nice."
Jessica recently opened up about having impostor syndrome.
The 39-year-old actress-and-businesswoman launched her consumer goods company back in 2011, and she admitted there’s been days when she hasn't felt like she deserves the success she's had, but her husband reminded her that it's her hard work and determination that has got her where she is, and she's realising that now.
She said: "I've always had this imposter syndrome thing – and I always felt like I didn't deserve to be here.
"I always felt like it was God, and luck and magic that had got me here. But I think being with my husband [producer Cash Warren] over these years, he let me know, 'Hey, it's all the hard work you've always put in. You deserve to be here as much as anyone else.' And over time I guess I've sort of let that sink in and marinate.”
Jessica said of her 42-year-old film producer spouse: "My husband has the mentality of, 'I deserve to be here' — even though he is also a person of colour.
"He grew up in, as a minority, in a predominantly white Hollywood kind of environment; his dad being one of the few Black actors of his time."
