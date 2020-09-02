Jessica Alba, Michelle Monaghan and Stanley Tucci are all part of a new podcast entitled 'Shoemaker of Dreams' being launched by luxury Italian label Salvatore Ferragamo.

The trio are among a host of celebrities and fashion industry insiders who are participating in the audio project, which is inspired by late designer Ferragamo's autobiography of the same name.

Each guest podcast contributor has read a chapter of the book, of which publishers Electa are releasing an updated edition.

Other guests include Oscar-winning costume designers Colleen Atwood and Sandy Powell, GQ editor Dylan Jones and British Fashion Council's chief executive officer Caroline Rush.

A statement on the new podcast project read: ''Salvatore Ferragamo presents the Shoemaker of Dreams Podcast to celebrate the incredible story of its founder and his legend.

''With an almost fairy tale origin, the fascinating journey of a young apprentice cobbler to the shoemaker of dreams, is narrated in the autobiography of the Salvatore Ferragamo, strewn with riveting escapades and amusing anecdotes.''⠀

The podcast has been released ahead of the premiere of Luca Guadagnino's documentary on shoe designer Ferragamo, who founded his namesake label in 1927 in Florence, Italy.

Guadagnino's film 'Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams' will get it's first screening at the Venice Film Festival on September 6.

All episodes of the 'Shoemaker of Dreams' podcast are available to stream and download now from Apple, SoundCloud and Spotify.