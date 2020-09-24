Jessica Alba wants her company to ''value'' areas including ''health, wellness, and stability''.

The actress is the co-founder of consumer goods company The Honest Company, and has said she's determined for the brand to put ''honesty and transparency'' first, because she believes customers expect brands to have those values ''embedded into the model''.

She said: ''I think if we can do anything for business, we can show that you could have a positive impact on the world, you can put health and wellness and sustainability as a value, you can have honesty and transparency as a value.

''I believe the reason why consumers are choosing Honest over others is because we have those values, not in spite of, and another huge aspect of our business is that we give back.

''I believe that consumers expect companies to have this type of value embedded in the model. And it shouldn't just be a marketing ploy. It should just be who you are.''

The 'LA's Finest' star has been getting her company to work hard on making disinfecting spray, sanitising wipes, hand sanitisers and masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And Jessica said she's keen on being ''very consumer centric'' and making the products her customers need in the moment.

She told Yahoo Finance's 'Influencers with Andy Serwer': ''When looking around at this new world that we're all living in, we have that direct relationship with the consumer, and they're asking for better solutions for their families when it comes to disinfecting and sanitising and whatnot. So we were able to quickly innovate and create a solution for disinfecting: a disinfecting spray, a sanitising wipe.

''And obviously, we already have our hand sanitisers and masks that you can have for your children or adults, and there's matching ones as well, and really creating a solution that people can buy. It's super easy, it's seamless, and you can get these for your kid if they're, say, going back to school, or you can get it and donate it to your teacher because teachers have to provide their own safety items and then also for your own home.

''So that's the kind of thing that we're really focused on is being very consumer centric, really listening to the needs of people every single day, and expanding our margin and growing the business in a healthy way.''