Jessica Alba has been cast in the Netflix action-thriller 'Trigger Warning'.
The 39-year-old actress is poised to lead the Mouly Surya-directed movie, which has been scripted by Josh Olson and John Brancato.
Jessica will play the role of a traumatised veteran who inherits her grandfather's business and quickly finds herself facing a dilemma, as she uncovers the dramatic truth behind his death, according to Variety.
The Hollywood star will also serve as an executive producer on the project, with Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee producing the film alongside her.
Netflix have lofty ambitions for the movie in light of the success it has enjoyed with 'Extraction'.
The action movie has proven to be a hit with fans, and a sequel is already in the works, according to the film's writer Joe Russo.
It's hoped that Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as mercenary Tyler Rake and that Sam Hargrave - who made his reputation as a stunt coordinator on several Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters - will return as director.
Joe said: ''The deal is closed for me to write 'Extraction 2', and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be.''
However, Joe - whose brother Anthony Russo also served as a producer - refused to confirm if the new project would be a prequel or sequel after the ambiguous ending to the first film.
He explained: ''We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.''
