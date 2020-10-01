Jessica Alba has claimed she wasn't ''allowed to make eye contact'' with any of the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' cast.

The 39-year-old actress appeared in Season 8 of the hit series - which aired in 1998 - as Leanne, a pregnant teenager who walked into a clinic where Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth) was working.

And now, Jessica has claimed she was told not to look at the rest of the cast members - including Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Joe E. Tata, Hilary Swank and Vincent Young - during filming, or she would be ''thrown off the set''.

During an appearance on 'Hot Ones', she alleged: ''I couldn't even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you're like trying to do a scene with them. It was like, 'You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you'll be thrown off the set.' ''

Meanwhile, the 'LA's Finest' star recently claimed she was ''demeaned'' by Hollywood, and said her treatment within the industry pushed her to take a hiatus from acting, during which time she launched her business, The Honest Company.

She said: ''I was demeaned so much.

''The way women were treated in many circumstances, I was just over it.

''I'd do a lot of press, the guys did nothing compared to what I was doing. I was like, 'I'm done doing it this way.' ''

Jessica also suggested she had been a victim of sexual misconduct during her career and thinks her experiences made her into an ''aggressive tomboy'', though she declined to give the specifics.

In the wake of the #MeToo campaign, Jessica was asked if she had experienced Hollywood at its worst and said: ''I'm just gonna ... say nothing, because I don't really like focusing on that.

''Just know that I've been through it and I guess I learned how to have a really thick skin.

''I think that's why I was so aggressive and such a tomboy and probably cursed too much.

''I've always approached everything with a bit of cynicism and a chip on my shoulder. Not in a bad way, in a way that drove me.''