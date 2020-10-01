Jessica Alba has claimed she wasn't ''allowed to make eye contact'' with any of the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' cast when she appeared on the show in 1998.
Jessica Alba has claimed she wasn't ''allowed to make eye contact'' with any of the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' cast.
The 39-year-old actress appeared in Season 8 of the hit series - which aired in 1998 - as Leanne, a pregnant teenager who walked into a clinic where Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth) was working.
And now, Jessica has claimed she was told not to look at the rest of the cast members - including Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Joe E. Tata, Hilary Swank and Vincent Young - during filming, or she would be ''thrown off the set''.
During an appearance on 'Hot Ones', she alleged: ''I couldn't even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you're like trying to do a scene with them. It was like, 'You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you'll be thrown off the set.' ''
Meanwhile, the 'LA's Finest' star recently claimed she was ''demeaned'' by Hollywood, and said her treatment within the industry pushed her to take a hiatus from acting, during which time she launched her business, The Honest Company.
She said: ''I was demeaned so much.
''The way women were treated in many circumstances, I was just over it.
''I'd do a lot of press, the guys did nothing compared to what I was doing. I was like, 'I'm done doing it this way.' ''
Jessica also suggested she had been a victim of sexual misconduct during her career and thinks her experiences made her into an ''aggressive tomboy'', though she declined to give the specifics.
In the wake of the #MeToo campaign, Jessica was asked if she had experienced Hollywood at its worst and said: ''I'm just gonna ... say nothing, because I don't really like focusing on that.
''Just know that I've been through it and I guess I learned how to have a really thick skin.
''I think that's why I was so aggressive and such a tomboy and probably cursed too much.
''I've always approached everything with a bit of cynicism and a chip on my shoulder. Not in a bad way, in a way that drove me.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Our favourite dysfunctional family returns to the screens once again in Meet The Parents Little...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...