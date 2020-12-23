Jessica Alba's first hair cut was "The Rachel" from 'Friends' after hairstylist Chris McMillan gave her the new do for a job in her teens.
Jessica Alba had "The Rachel" haircut from 'Friends'.
The 39-year-old actress rocked the iconic 90s hairdo - which was created by hairstylist Chris McMillan - that was made famous by Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel Green, on the sitcom after she was told to get her haircut for a job.
She told Women's Health: "My first real haircut was Chris McMillan cut my hair. I was 12, almost 13. It was after I met him for an audition for Milla Jovovich's music video to play a younger Milla Jovovich."
The casting director told the youngster she would be hired if she had her hair cut off but didn't know she would become part of history by opting for classic style.
She continued: "Chris McMillan gave me the 'Friends' cut, and I got home and my hair was like to here and had those massive layers. I was dying, I was like, 'Oh my god this is so amazing,' I loved it so much. And then Chris McMillan became the biggest thing ever, and I was one of the first to get that Friends cut. And it got me a lot of catalog work."
McMillan rose to fame as the creator of the iconic do after he first cut Jennifer Aniston's hair for the role, and most recently styled her for the premiere of 'The Morning Show' in 2019,
In October 2018, Aniston reflected on her character’s wildly popular haircut while presenting McMillan with the Hairstylist of the Year Award at the InStyle Awards.
She said: “I got that haircut and was like, ‘Wow this is amazing,’ and then I was totally left with this frizzy mop on my head, because I had no idea how to do what he did. Nobody seems to know how to do what Chris does. And I figured out that’s called creating job security.”
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Our favourite dysfunctional family returns to the screens once again in Meet The Parents Little...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...