Jessica Alba had "The Rachel" haircut from 'Friends'.

The 39-year-old actress rocked the iconic 90s hairdo - which was created by hairstylist Chris McMillan - that was made famous by Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel Green, on the sitcom after she was told to get her haircut for a job.

She told Women's Health: "My first real haircut was Chris McMillan cut my hair. I was 12, almost 13. It was after I met him for an audition for Milla Jovovich's music video to play a younger Milla Jovovich."

The casting director told the youngster she would be hired if she had her hair cut off but didn't know she would become part of history by opting for classic style.

She continued: "Chris McMillan gave me the 'Friends' cut, and I got home and my hair was like to here and had those massive layers. I was dying, I was like, 'Oh my god this is so amazing,' I loved it so much. And then Chris McMillan became the biggest thing ever, and I was one of the first to get that Friends cut. And it got me a lot of catalog work."

McMillan rose to fame as the creator of the iconic do after he first cut Jennifer Aniston's hair for the role, and most recently styled her for the premiere of 'The Morning Show' in 2019,

In October 2018, Aniston reflected on her character’s wildly popular haircut while presenting McMillan with the Hairstylist of the Year Award at the InStyle Awards.

She said: “I got that haircut and was like, ‘Wow this is amazing,’ and then I was totally left with this frizzy mop on my head, because I had no idea how to do what he did. Nobody seems to know how to do what Chris does. And I figured out that’s called creating job security.”