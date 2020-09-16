Jessica Alba has created a ''spa-like environment'' in her bathroom.

The 39-year-old actress - who has Honor, 12, Haven, nine, and Hayes, two, with husband Cash Warren - has revealed she's embraced ''at-home treatments'' as she tries to balance her beauty regime with the demands of motherhood and her career.

Jessica said: ''I still try to practise self-care as much as possible, but now it's about improvising, getting it in when and where I can, and doing more at-home treatments (which can be just as luxurious).

''I try to create a spa-like environment in my bathroom and I've recently started making my own body scrubs.''

Jessica also revealed that her daughters, Honor and Haven, have joined her in having beauty treatments.

The Hollywood actress actually uses products from her Honest Beauty company as part of her everyday regime.

Speaking to Vogue India magazine, she explained: ''My girls, Honor and Haven, are old enough to join me in beauty treatments.

For them, it's not about the treatment per se, but about the fun activity that they can do with mom. We love to do masks together for mother-daughter bonding time.

''Since we use Honest Beauty, I don't worry about the ingredients because I know they're clean and I trust the formulas for my family.''

Earlier this year, Jessica insisted self-care is ''really important'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress said: ''I think, right now, it's a really important time to do self-care.

''I think self-care is super important and I always start my self-care routine, which is daily - especially when I'm on Zoom calls - with my mask.''