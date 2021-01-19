Jessica Alba's husband, Cash Warren, has helped her overcome feeling like an impostor.

The 39-year-old actress-and-businesswoman - who co-founded the consumer goods brand, The Honest Company, back in 2011 - has admitted there’s been days when she hasn't felt like she deserves the success she's had, but Cash reminded her that it's her hard work and determination that has got her where she is, and she's realising that now.

She said: "I've always had this imposter syndrome thing – and I always felt like I didn't deserve to be here.

"I always felt like it was God, and luck and magic that had got me here. But I think being with my husband [producer Cash Warren] over these years, he let me know, 'Hey, it's all the hard work you've always put in. You deserve to be here as much as anyone else.' And over time I guess I've sort of let that sink in and marinate."

Speaking during a discussion for #StraightTalk, an online series run by Women @ Meredith, a parent company of People, Jessica said of her 42-year-old film producer spouse: "My husband has the mentality of, 'I deserve to be here' — even though he is also a person of colour.

"He grew up in, as a minority, in a predominantly white Hollywood kind of environment; his dad being one of the few Black actors of his time."

In 2015, The Honest Company - which started out offering natural alternatives to common baby products - expanded to include beauty and skincare products and was valued at $1 billion by Forbes.

Jessica previously said her aim with the firm was to “value” areas such as “health, wellness, and stability”.

The 'Sin City' star explained that "honesty and transparency” come first, because she believes customers expect brands to have those values “embedded into the model”.

She said: “I think if we can do anything for business, we can show that you could have a positive impact on the world, you can put health and wellness and sustainability as a value, you can have honesty and transparency as a value.

“I believe the reason why consumers are choosing Honest over others is because we have those values, not in spite of, and another huge aspect of our business is that we give back.

“I believe that consumers expect companies to have this type of value embedded in the model. And it shouldn't just be a marketing ploy. It should just be who you are.”