Jessica Alba escapes to her rental home when she needs a moment away from her children, because she ''can't escape them'' otherwise.
The 39-year-old actress has Honor, 11, Haven, eight, and Hayes, two, with her husband Cash Warren, and has said having them home from school during the coronavirus pandemic has left her yearning for some peace and quiet.
Asked where in her house she goes for a moment of solitude when her brood are too much to handle, she confessed: ''I don't. That's why I have the rental house. I can't escape them. They find me in bathrooms, in bathtubs, in corners, I can't hide from them.''
But when her 'LA's Finest' co-star Gabrielle Union was asked the same question, she said she's lucky enough to have a family who ''respect'' privacy in the bathroom.
Gabrielle - who has Kaavia, 18 months, with her husband Dwyane Wade, and is also stepmother to his children Zaire, 18, Zaya, 12, and Xavier, six - said: ''For me, it's the bathroom. Thank god they respect the toilet. I go in there, I claim gastrointestinal issues. No one will ask follow-up questions about that. And then I milk it, sometimes for 20, 30, 45 minutes.
''I can just play words with friends. I can just mindlessly scroll social media. But it just gives me a minute. I can go in the bathroom, lock the door and sit down.''
Jessica doesn't have the same luck, though, as her children will FaceTime her as soon as she's out of sight.
Speaking in a joint interview with Gabrielle for E! News, she joked: ''My kids FaceTime me all day long. They get into arguments, and they each FaceTime me their version of the argument. And I'm like, 'Why are you bothering me? I don't care. I just don't care.' ''
