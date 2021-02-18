Jesse Plemons is reuniting with his 'Irishman' director Martin Scorsese on his upcoming Western 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.
Jesse Plemons has joined the cast of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.
The 'Irishman' star, 32, is set to join Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's epic Western as the lead FBI agent Tom White, who is tasked with investigating a string of brutal murders of Osage Nation Native Americans in 1920s Oklahoma, which came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
The Apple Original movie is based on David Grann's best-selling book of the same name.
The Osage Nation were the richest people per capita in the world and were killed one by one after oil was discovered on their land. As the death toll increased, the newly-created FBI took up the case and unravelled one of the most monstrous crimes in American history.
Plemons' casting comes after Lily Gladstone boarded the motion picture.
The 34-year-old star will play the role of Mollie Burkhart – an Osage married to Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio), the nephew of a powerful local rancher portrayed by De Niro.
Scorsese is directing and producing the movie for Apple with Eli Roth writing the screenplay. A release date is yet to be confirmed.
The legendary filmmaker recently revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has actually benefited 'Killers of the Flower Moon' despite the project being subject to numerous delays as a result.
He said: "I feel as we're playing with it now, it's had a layer in, along with the actual main characters, of that sense that everybody is on [the collusion].
"Even the kindly old shopkeepers and that sort of thing. They're in on it just by being there.
"In any event, it's given us time to read more, and do more with costumes, locations, the structure of the buildings, houses, types of rooms."
However, the 'Irishman' filmmaker previously confessed that the global health crisis has taken its toll on his creativity.
He explained: "This COVID, this pandemic, has stopped a creative process.
"I turned in on myself. Particularly the first couple of months, when we were locked in our houses, it eliminated a lot of distraction.”
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
What kind of idea do you cook up for a social game night when you're...
An enjoyably freewheeling tone and Tom Cruise's star wattage combine to make this an entertaining...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
A whooshing pace and snappy dialogue help bring this true story to life, tracing the...
Lance Armstrong was an athlete the entire world loved to support. Having beaten testicular cancer...
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Lance Armstrong is a cycling legend, with seven Tour De France wins under his belt...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
George Briggs is a claim jumper who has only ever known a dishonest life. When...
This jagged, meandering exploration of a Scientology-style movement is hauntingly mesmerising and packed with meaty...
Freddie Quell is a violent and often drunk drifter who, whilst going through some of...