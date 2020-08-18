Jesse Metcalfe is romancing Corin Jamie Lee Clark.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star split from his longterm partner Cara Santana just six months ago, after a decade together and a four-year engagement, but it seems he's already found love again, as sources say he's head over heels for 27-year-old model Corin.

An insider revealed: ''Jesse has gotten serious with Corin very quickly. He thinks she's amazing and they have been inseparable.''

The source described the Canadian beauty as ''a lot of fun and gorgeous'', and said Jesse, 41, ''can't get enough'' of his new beau.

Speaking to E! News, they added: ''They feel like they've been together forever even though it's only been a few months. He's crazy about her.''

The news comes after Jesse was spotted with a mystery woman at a bar just three weeks after splitting from Cara, leaving the 36-year-old actress ''completely blindsided''.

A source said at the time: ''Cara is heartbroken and has completely shut down and not talking to many people. Cara was completely blindsided by the photos of him with other women. Jesse and Cara have been together for a decade, and have had their fair share of ups and downs. They truly have been on and off several times throughout the duration of their relationship.''

It was also reported things had been ''rocky'' between the former couple for weeks before their romance ended.

The source explained back in January: ''Recently, they hit a breaking point and have been having issues. It has been very rocky starting the end of last year and especially the last couple of weeks. They haven't been very vocal or open about what they are going through as they are trying to work it out, but they are just not getting along.

''Cara really wants a wedding and she feels Jesse is still not ready to commit or agree on when they are going to finally tie the knot.''