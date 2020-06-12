Jesse Eisenberg admits that he found it difficult preparing to play mime Marcel Marceau in 'Resistance'.
Jesse Eisenberg admits that he found it difficult to prepare for his role in 'Resistance'.
'The Social Network' star plays the role of mime artist Marcel Marceau, who rescued Jewish children in France during World War II, in the new movie and admits that he found studying for the role with a mime artist difficult as he couldn't perform with energy.
Jesse explained: ''(One of the hardest things) was just getting relaxed, doing these routines work well when the performer is not frantic.
''By the time I got good at it, I was able to perform in a way that was really kind of enjoyable.''
Eisenberg, who is Jewish himself, believes that Marceau didn't want to be seen as a hero despite his acts.
He explained: ''He really didn't talk about it that much.
''I think he didn't really want to be seen as a hero. One thing I know from having lost family in the war, but also having family who survived the war, is that any story of survival required some kind of miracle and a hero.''
Jesse also starred in superhero movies such as 'Justice League' but admits that he has ''no idea'' what fans thought of his performances and that he is his own harshest critic.
He explained: ''I have no idea what people were saying about me.
''I'm the most self-critical person that one could imagine. Whatever anybody thought of me, I'd be far more [critical].''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
The death of Isabelle Reed thrusts her family consisting of her husband Conrad Reed (Devin...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
In some new featurettes, we see how film composer Danny Elfman connected with the score...