According to Jesse Eisenberg, performing on stage can be a ''beautiful'' distraction.
Jesse Eisenberg thinks performing on stage can be a ''beautiful'' distraction.
The 36-year-old actor admits to suffering from stage fright, but once he's actually on stage and his performance is going well, Jesse is able to relish the experience.
He shared: ''Nothing causes me more stress than doing a live performance.
''I really only act in theatre because I write my plays and I have to get them produced.''
Asked if the productions need his star power to make them commercially viable, Jesse told the Times newspaper: ''Yeah, or it's so specific to me that I have to do it.
''The irony of it is, once you're on stage and the show is going well, there's nothing that's more relaxing. Because you're distracted from your own mind in a beautiful way.
''I always think of the example of a cell phone. When you're on stage, you never once think of checking your phone. But in real life it's become this kind of nervous tic for an entire generation.''
Jesse - who has previously discussed his anxiety and OCD struggles - also revealed how he's coped with the coronavirus lockdown.
The Hollywood star explained: ''I'm much more relaxed than I am during any kind of moment of quiet.
''If you have anxiety and then there's an external crisis, it somehow, you know, provides some balance.''
Jesse has been volunteering every day at a shelter for victims of domestic violence in Indiana during the lockdown.
The movie star has also turned to painting as a means of keeping himself busy amid the health crisis.
He said: ''I've been painting every day for the last four weeks - the same hallway, which tells you something about my painting skills - and just disinfecting stuff.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
The death of Isabelle Reed thrusts her family consisting of her husband Conrad Reed (Devin...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
In some new featurettes, we see how film composer Danny Elfman connected with the score...