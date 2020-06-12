Jesse Eisenberg thinks he has a ''sixth sense of personal protection''.

The 36-year-old actor has admitted to being guarded about his personal life, saying he's ''extra careful'' about the things he reveals to the public.

Jesse - who has never been on social media - said: ''As a person who's in the public eye a bit, I'm extra careful about saying things about myself, or putting a picture somewhere of my family.

''I have this kind of sixth sense of personal protection that the average person wouldn't have had to develop.''

The Hollywood star - who played Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 movie 'The Social Network' - also admitted he was unsurprised by the Cambridge Analytica revelations.

The high-profile scandal occurred in 2018, when millions of Facebook users' personal data was harvested without consent and later used for political advertising.

He told the Times newspaper: ''I can understand why people are so shocked, but for me it feels like, 'Well, yes, of course!'''

Earlier this year, Jesse revealed he would love to play Mark Zuckerberg on-screen again.

The acclaimed actor earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the Facebook founder in 'The Social Network' and he happily reprise the role in a possible sequel.

Asked about the possibility of starring in a sequel, he replied: ''Aaron (Sorkin) is such a great writer, obviously, and so if he wrote something it would be great.

''My background is in theatre, and the last show that I did, I did over 200 times.

''There's no amount of times you could play a role that would get old because if you're a responsible actor, you're instinctively finding different things in a character.''