Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody and Riley Keough are to star in the thriller 'Manodrome' from South African filmmaker John Trengrove.
Jesse Eisenberg will star in 'Manodrome'.
The 37-year-old actor will appear alongside Adrien Brody and Riley Keough in the movie from South African director John Trengrove in his English-language debut.
The thriller tells the story of Ralphie (Eisenberg), an Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder who is inducted into a masculinity cult and loses his grip on reality when his repressed desires are awakened.
Riley, Gina Gammell and Ryan Zacarias are producing the film for Felix Culpa with Ben Giladi's Rainmaker Entertainment banner.
Jesse's previous credits include 'The Social Network', 'Zombieland' and the 'Now You See Me' franchise and previously revealed that deliberately seeks out "nasty" characters.
He said: "When I started doing movies, I kept getting sweet, virginal characters. And I didn't want to do that anymore, so I started only taking parts that were confident, nasty people."
The star played mime artist Marcel Marceau, who rescued Jewish children in France during World War II, in the film 'Resistance' and explained that he found it difficult to prepare for the role.
Jesse said: "(One of the hardest things) was just getting relaxed, doing these routines work well when the performer is not frantic.
"By the time I got good at it, I was able to perform in a way that was really kind of enjoyable."
The actor also confessed that he has never seen a superhero movie or a James Bond film and is yet to experience 'Star Wars' or 'Star Trek' on the big screen.
He said: "I've never seen a superhero movie or a James Bond movie or a 'Star Trek' or 'Star Wars' movie.
"My parents would play me Frederick Wiseman sociology documentaries instead."
