Jess Glynne has blasted a London restaurant for not serving her because of how she was dressed.

The 'Rather Be' singer - who shared a photo of herself wearing a baggy grey hoodie, black jogging bottoms, a black cap and white trainers - called out the Sexy Fish eatery for not letting her in based on her outfit.

In a lengthy post, she wrote on Instagram: ''Dear @sexyfishlondon I turned up to your restaurant looking like this and you looked me and my friend up and down and said no you can't come in and your restaurant was EMPTY.

''I then went to @amazonicolondon who greeted me and my friend with pure joy and we had a banging meal with wicked service.

''@sexyfishlondon please check yourself if this is how you treat people cause it's rude, off putting, embarrassing and most definitely not inviting.''

The 30-year-old star hit out at the ''attitude'' of the staff, and described the incident as ''pure discrimination'' in an angry social media rant.

She continued: ''We were made to wait and 2 members of staff came to look at us and make a decision based on our appearance.

''I think the attitude of your staff needs to change as that was pure discrimination. Thanks and bye (sic)''

According to the restaurant's official website, there is a dress code in place for customers.

The rules read: ''We request that guests do not wear sportswear, beachwear, ripped jeans, flip flops, sliders or workout trainers (smarter, fashion trainers may be permitted).''

Professor Green commented: ''Can't lie, you didn't miss out on anything food wise.''

However, other social media followers defended the restaurant and its decision.

One replied: ''Sexy Fish is a 5* restaurant with a dress code in Mayfair - I wouldn't have let you in looking like that either @JessGlynne''