Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92, his actor son Ben Stiller has announced.
Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92.
The 'Seinfeld' actor's passing was announced on Monday (10.05.20) by his son, Ben Stiller, who paid tribute to his dad for being a ''great dad'' and a ''dedicated husband'' to Anne Meara, who died in 2015.
Ben wrote: ''I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.''
Last year, Jerry was hospitalised after suffering a medical ''episode'', but reports he had had a stroke were dismissed.
A source said at the time: ''He had some sort of episode and they wanted to be cautious. There's no evidence of a stroke.''
Jerry met Anne in 1953 and they married the following year, going on to have Ben and daughter Amy together, as well as forging a successful comedy partnership and the 'Night at the Museum' actor previously admitted he was keen to make a documentary about his parents, who made frequent appearances on various TV programmes, including 30 times on 'Ed Sullivan'.
Ben previously said: ''I'm actually right now putting [together] all footage of my parents [to] try and maybe make some sort of documentary. It's crazy to watch it all. There's so much stuff...
''Our living room was their office . . . I would hear them sort of working and improvising. Sometimes arguing. We didn't know if the argument was a sketch or real.''
Jerry - who was also known for his role in 'King Of Queens' - appeared alongside his son in a number of movies, including 'Zoolander' in 2001 and its 2016 sequel.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Former cropduster plane turned racing sensation Dusty Crophopper overcame his crippling fear of heights during...
In Zoolander, the world's most successful, influential and intellectually-challenged male model Derek Zoolander wonders, "Is...
Remember that great Z-grade 1969 protest picture "Brothers Divided," about the conjoined twins drafted to...