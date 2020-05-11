Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92.

The 'Seinfeld' actor's passing was announced on Monday (10.05.20) by his son, Ben Stiller, who paid tribute to his dad for being a ''great dad'' and a ''dedicated husband'' to Anne Meara, who died in 2015.

Ben wrote: ''I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.''

Last year, Jerry was hospitalised after suffering a medical ''episode'', but reports he had had a stroke were dismissed.

A source said at the time: ''He had some sort of episode and they wanted to be cautious. There's no evidence of a stroke.''

Jerry met Anne in 1953 and they married the following year, going on to have Ben and daughter Amy together, as well as forging a successful comedy partnership and the 'Night at the Museum' actor previously admitted he was keen to make a documentary about his parents, who made frequent appearances on various TV programmes, including 30 times on 'Ed Sullivan'.

Ben previously said: ''I'm actually right now putting [together] all footage of my parents [to] try and maybe make some sort of documentary. It's crazy to watch it all. There's so much stuff...

''Our living room was their office . . . I would hear them sort of working and improvising. Sometimes arguing. We didn't know if the argument was a sketch or real.''

Jerry - who was also known for his role in 'King Of Queens' - appeared alongside his son in a number of movies, including 'Zoolander' in 2001 and its 2016 sequel.