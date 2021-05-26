Jerrod Carmichael has joined the cast of 'Poor Things', a movie described as a reimagining of 'Frankenstein'.
Jerrod Carmichael has become the latest star to join the cast of 'Poor Things'.
The 33-year-old actor will feature alongside Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in a reimagining of Mary Shelley's iconic horror novel 'Frankenstein' based on the novel by Scottish author Alasdair Grey.
'The Favourite' director Yorgos Lanthimos is helming the project with Tony McNamara adapting the screenplay for the movie, which is eyeing a 2022 release.
Emma will play the role of Bella Baxter, who is described as "a volatile, oversexed, emancipated woman and a female Frankenstein" while Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef will also feature.
When she drowns herself to escape her abusive husband, Baxter is brought back to life by eccentric and brilliant scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe) in a tale described as a story of "love, discovery and scientific daring".
The story has also been likened to a "hilarious political allegory" and "a thought-provoking duel between the desires of men and the independence of women".
Mark stars as Duncan Wedderburn with Ramy playing the role of Max McCandless. Carmichael has joined the movie as Harry Astley.
Emma will produce under her Fruit Tree banner along with her husband Dave McCary and Ali Herting. Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe are also involved as producers.
Jerrod is best known for his eponymous comedy series 'The Carmichael Show' and also teamed up with Youssef in the comedy-drama 'Ramy'.
He will next be seen in the movie 'On the Count of Three', which marks his feature directorial debut.
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
Marnie Minervini recently lost her husband. The couple were very much in love and did...
There's a blast of raucous energy to this lively comedy that sets it apart from...
Kelly and Mac Radner are a young married couple with a baby daughter who are...
Mac and Kelly Radner are filled with enthusiasm when they learn that the house next...