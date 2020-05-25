Jenson Button's wedding has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Formula One driver and his former Playboy model fiancee Brittny Ward got engaged back in June 2018, and were due to tie the knot on July 6, 2019, but Brittny fell pregnant and so they pushed their nuptials back 12 months.

The pair became proud parents to son Hendrix 11-months-ago, and they were believed to be planning to walk down the aisle on July 10, 2020, in Lake Como, Italy, but Brittny has announced that the ceremony will now take place in 2021.

Alongside a snap of the pair on the beach, with Brittny in a bridal-style gown, she wrote on Instagram.'' I cannot wait to marry this guy... finally!

''First an unexpected but such a blessing baby button and then corona virus 2021 I'll become Mrs. Button officially. (sic)''

Brittny announced their engagement news two years ago by uploading a photograph of her and Jenson standing on a beach in matching blue outfits, with the caption: ''Soon to be Mrs. Button.''

The brunette beauty proudly paraded her dazzling diamond rock as she gently caressed the 40-year-old racing driver's face with her left hand in the romantic beachfront shot.

The couple had been dating since March 2016 - just three months after his split from his first wife Jessica Michibata was confirmed.

Jenson and Jessica tied the knot in Hawaii in 2014 after first meeting in 2008, but less than a year later they decided to go their separate ways and have remained friends.

A spokesperson for Jenson said at the time: ''Jenson and Jessica have decided to go their separate ways and it is very amicable. There is no one else involved.''

It's not known why the couple didn't work out but the hunk revealed at the time that Jessica, 35, spent most of her time in Tokyo where she had a thriving career and he lived in Monaco and travelled the world for F1.