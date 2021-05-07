'The Railway Children' is to get a sequel more than 50 years on from the original film's release.
Jenny Agutter is set to reprise her role as Bobbie Waterbury and will star alongside Sheridan Smith, Tom Courtenay and a new generation of railway children.
The original movie was based on the novel of the same name by E Nesbit and follows three children who - as a result of their father's enforced absence - move to Yorkshire with their mother as they attempt to discover the reason for his disappearance.
The new film, which has been titled 'The Railway Children Return' will shoot at locations across the UK, including the iconic Keighley & Worth Valley Railway from the original adaptation as well as Oakworth Station in Haworth in West Yorkshire and the Bronte Passage.
The sequel follows a group of children who are evacuated to a village in Yorkshire during the Second World War where they encounter a young solider who, like them, is far from home.
Shooting on the project will begin next week, led by director Morgan Matthews.
Danny Brocklehurst has written the script for the sequel with Jemma Rodgers producing for Studio Canal. It is slated for release in April 2022.
Announcing the film, Studio Canal said: "Inspired by one of the most beloved British family films of all time, 'The Railway Children Return' is an enchanting adventure for a new generation, bringing a contemporary sensibility to a classic story and combining British cast with stunning locations."
The story has been adapted for both the big and small screen several times and Jenny has appeared in TV adaptations in both 1968 and 2000.
