Jennifer Lopez uses her JLo Beauty cleanser on her fingers as well - because "you want to have beautiful hands, too".

The 51-year-old singer-and-actress - who launched her eponymous brand on January 1 - took off all of her make-up to reveal her natural beauty in an IGTV video as she shared her beauty routine with her 137 million followers.

She told her team in the video: "Are you guys ready to wash away 2020?"

She said of her glam from her New Year's Eve (31.12.20) performance: "It's a lot of make-up, it's a lot of make-up, and I'm ready to wash it off."

The 'In The Morning' singer then revealed that she uses the serum, which aims to tighten the skin and give an "instant glow", on her fingers as well as her face and neck.

She said: "It leaves you with a little bit of a glow when you're done.

"I sent this formula back maybe 20 times, was to make sure it had a tightening and an instant glow effect ... then I use the extra on my fingers, because you want to have beautiful hands, too ... I want you to notice something: I had a full face of make-up on and my skin was glowing. I just took off the make-up. I have no make-up on my face ... I put the serum on. I have more glow bare skin than I did when I had the make-up on. And this is my mission with JLo Beauty to make you feel beautiful in your own skin. When it's just you. Not when you have to put on fillers and filters and all this stuff that we do on social media to feel beautiful. This is where you want to feel the most beautiful."