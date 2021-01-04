Jennifer Lopez has revealed her JLo Beauty cleanser is multi-purpose as it can be used on your fingers, too.
Jennifer Lopez uses her JLo Beauty cleanser on her fingers as well - because "you want to have beautiful hands, too".
The 51-year-old singer-and-actress - who launched her eponymous brand on January 1 - took off all of her make-up to reveal her natural beauty in an IGTV video as she shared her beauty routine with her 137 million followers.
She told her team in the video: "Are you guys ready to wash away 2020?"
She said of her glam from her New Year's Eve (31.12.20) performance: "It's a lot of make-up, it's a lot of make-up, and I'm ready to wash it off."
The 'In The Morning' singer then revealed that she uses the serum, which aims to tighten the skin and give an "instant glow", on her fingers as well as her face and neck.
She said: "It leaves you with a little bit of a glow when you're done.
"I sent this formula back maybe 20 times, was to make sure it had a tightening and an instant glow effect ... then I use the extra on my fingers, because you want to have beautiful hands, too ... I want you to notice something: I had a full face of make-up on and my skin was glowing. I just took off the make-up. I have no make-up on my face ... I put the serum on. I have more glow bare skin than I did when I had the make-up on. And this is my mission with JLo Beauty to make you feel beautiful in your own skin. When it's just you. Not when you have to put on fillers and filters and all this stuff that we do on social media to feel beautiful. This is where you want to feel the most beautiful."
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
'A Very She & Him Christmas' was released on October 24th, 2011.
As we reach the death throws of the protracted Brexit negotiations between The United Kingdom and Europe we thought we'd compile our own little...
The singer came under fire for her 10-day detox.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
Watch the trailer for The Back-up PlanZoe is a woman with a life plan, and...