Jennifer Lopez has thanked her fans for "changing" her life "forever" as she celebrated 22 years of 'On The 6'.
Jennifer Lopez has marked the 22nd anniversary of her debut album, 'On The 6'.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker took to Instagram to share an old video clip of her talking all about the 1999 record and thanked fans for changing her life.
She captioned the post: "June 1st is always a happy day for me! It was the day I released my debut album On The 6. It changed my life forever… it’s taken me around the world and introduced me to the world of music and all of YOU Thank you for being with me still to this day!!! I love you so much!!!! Let me know below what your favorite song from the album is (sic)"
And it looks like fans won't have to wait much longer before hearing new music from the 51-year-old superstar.
The 'Waiting For Tonight' singer appeared to tease new music is on the way last month.
She captioned a snap of herself in the recording booth: "Sexy summer fun coming."
Jennifer's last single was 2020's 'In The Morning'.
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously insisted she still considers herself to be "just a girl from the Bronx", despite her dazzling career.
The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker said: "It's like if you're from Italy. Just because you don't live in Italy any more, you're still Italian. It's the same thing for me, being from the Bronx. Even though I've travelled the world and I live in Los Angeles now, I'm still just a girl from the Bronx ...
"I feel like I have only just got comfortable and am finally confident in who I am and what I do. I really wish I would have found this confidence in my early thirties, but it took me a long time to get there. I'm still a work in progress, by the way. But I do now feel that this is not a mistake, it's not a fluke - this is what I do and I'm good at it."
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
Watch the trailer for The Back-up PlanZoe is a woman with a life plan, and...