Jennifer Lopez's beauty brand, JLo Beauty, has promised to go global.

The 51-year-old superstar's company is “hustling behind the scenes" to make the popular products available worldwide, and they’ve shared their plans to expand into more markets this summer.

Responding to several users who asked if JLo Beauty will be coming to Australia and Europe, the official Instagram page for the brand replied: "It's important to Jennifer that JLo Beauty is accessible to everyone worldwide!

"JLo Beauty can be purchased in the U.S. at JLoBeauty.com. Also, in the U.S. and Canada at Sephora and on Amazon today.

"In the meantime, we're hustling behind the scenes to bring that JLo glow to even more international markets this summer. Stay tuned."

The 'In The Morning' singer launched her eponymous brand on January 1 and, as of January 14, the line has been available at Sephora stores in the US and Canada.

The range includes the That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, That Limitless Glow Multitasking Mask, That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturiser, That Blockbuster Wonder Cream, That Hit Single Gel-Creme Cleanser, That Fresh Take Eye Cream and That Star Filter Complexion Booster.

The 'Second Act' actress admitted it was her dream for three decades to have her own skincare range.

She captioned a recent video promo for the line: "This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream. I can’t wait to share my skincare secrets with you!! JLO BEAUTY DROPS 1/1/21. Get early access 12/8. #linkinbio to sign up. @JLoBeauty #JLoBeauty #BeautyHasNoExpirationDate @jasonbergh (sic)"

In the clip, she explained further: "As women, people are so ready to write us off.

"I just kept waiting for that to happen and then I realised, 'No, I'm not going to let that happen.'

"It's about being limitless. It's about being powerful and understanding that beauty really doesn't have an expiration date."