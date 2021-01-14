JLo Beauty is now available at Sephora.

The 51-year-old megastar launched her eponymous beauty brand on January 1, and as of January 14, the line is being sold at the beauty retailer.

The range includes the That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, That Limitless Glow Multitasking Mask, That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturiser, That Blockbuster Wonder Cream, That Hit Single Gel-Creme Cleanser, That Fresh Take Eye Cream and That Star Filter Complexion Booster.

The 'Second Act' actress admitted it was her dream for three decades to have her own skincare range.

She captioned a recent video promo for the line: "This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream. I can’t wait to share my skincare secrets with you!! JLO BEAUTY DROPS 1/1/21. Get early access 12/8. #linkinbio to sign up. @JLoBeauty #JLoBeauty #BeautyHasNoExpirationDate @jasonbergh (sic)"

In the clip, she explained further: "As women, people are so ready to write us off.

"I just kept waiting for that to happen and then I realised, 'No, I'm not going to let that happen.'

"It's about being limitless. It's about being powerful and understanding that beauty really doesn't have an expiration date."

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently revealed she and fiance Alex Rodriguez “fight” over beauty products.

The couple - who have been engaged since March last year - both love keeping their skin healthy by using a variety of products, and the 'In The Morning' singer admitted she’s even had arguments with her man over who gets to use their stash of creams and oils.

She said: "He loves skincare products. As we were trying all of the products, he was always like, 'What are you doing? What are you using? Let me get two. Give me some. Give me some! Don't be cheap, come on.' I'm like, 'It's a sample! I have to try it for five days. Like, leave it alone!' And we would be fighting over the products.”