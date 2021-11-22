The star-studded 2021 American Music Awards included show-stopping performances from the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS.
Jennifer Lopez gave the debut performance of her new song 'On My Way' at the American Music Awards.
The 52-year-old megastar dazzled as she sang the track taken from her upcoming romantic comedy film, 'Marry Me', which is released next Valentine's Day (14.02.22).
The 'On The Floor' singer started off wearing a black suit jacket, before walking behind a screen projecting clips from the film and swapping her ensemble for a Dolce & Gabbana blush bridal dress.
The first performance of the night was by Silk Sonic - consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak - who did a rendition of ‘Smokin' Out the Window’, sporting red leisure suits, perfectly matching the retro vibes of the song.
Olivia Rodrigo pulled at everyone’s heartstrings with an acoustic performance of ‘Traitor’ surrounded with a floral backdrop, wearing a simple pink dress and natural make-up, letting the lyrics do all the talking.
The singer - who released her debut album ‘Sour’ earlier this year - also took home New Artist of the Year'.
Mickey Guyton was next up after uncertainty she would perform at all after her son Grayson came down with a tummy bug that put him the ICU briefly. However, he is on the mend, leading his mother to showcase a powerful performance of her song ‘All American’, which moved everyone to a standing ovation.
Boy bands New Kids on the Block and New Edition joined together on stage for the first time ever for a greatest hits face-off.
New Kids On the Block kicked it off with a snippet of their hit ‘The Right Stuff’ - along with ‘Step by Step’ and ‘Mr Telephone Man’ - and New Edition followed suit with ‘Candy Girl’ before they joined together for ‘Is This is End’ and “Please Don’t Go Girl’.
BTS ended the night with a show-stopping performance of their hit song ‘Butter' in matching gold suits, to really hammer home being the biggest winners of the night.
They had earlier joined Coldplay for the live debut of their hit song 'My Universe'.
Cardi B hosted the star-studded bash at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (21.11.21).
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
Watch the trailer for The Back-up PlanZoe is a woman with a life plan, and...