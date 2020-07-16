Music star Jennifer Lopez could be set to transform the New York Mets baseball team.
The 50-year-old star and her fiance Alex Rodriguez are leading a bid to buy the sports franchise, and industry insiders believe that Jennifer's involvement could bring some much-needed glamour to the team.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Forget about any other owner, or even any player. One thing Jennifer has is the No. 1 social media following.''
The chart-topping star has 126 million followers on Instagram, and she could use her popularity to help raise the profile of the team.
The move to buy the franchise has been likened to Jay Z's involvement with the Brooklyn Nets, with an industry insider explaining that Jay ''made it cool to go to Barclays Center''.
The source explained: ''They'd leave no stone unturned. It's going to be an entertainment experience.''
Jennifer and Alex, 44 - who played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball - would be Latino owners in a business dominated by white men.
And it's been suggested that the pop star's involvement with a franchise could help to improve the image and perception of the sport.
The insider explained: ''Someone like Jennifer brings so much to the games, and MLB needs that right now.''
The loved-up couple are reportedly putting up around $300 million of their own money as part of the takeover bid.
NFL star Travis Kelce - who is also part of the investment group - is excited by the prospect of working with Jennifer and Alex.
He told ESPN: ''Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are a star-studded couple that have gotten to where they are because they work their tails off. And they're good human beings.
''I thank them for letting me be a part of this.''
