Jennifer Lopez's wedding dress in 'Marry Me' weighed 95lbs and she needed an "entourage" of people to help her get dressed.
Jennifer Lopez's wedding dress in 'Marry Me' weighed 95lbs.
The 52-year-old star plays superstar singer Kat Valdez in the new movie and the spectacular gown she donned to wed Maluma's Bastian on stage during a concert was "extremely heavy" and the actress needed "an entourage" of people to help her into the Zuhair Murad frock, which featured nine layers of silk taffeta, horsehair, and tulle, as well as crystals, ruffles, silver, and lace embroidery.
Costume Designer Caroline Duncan revealed to Variety: “The dress weighed 95 pounds and required five people to transport it and an entourage to get Jennifer in and out of it, but it gave the dress that volume."
The dress was deliberately designed to be so heavy as it was meant to represent the impending burden of Kat marrying Bastian, who she ultimately discovers was unfaithful before they exchange their vows.
Caroline explained: “First, you see her get into the car, and it’s a symbol of how that wedding had gotten too big, and it wasn’t honest and has taken over her ability to see who she was marrying.
“Later, you see her in the bedroom alone on what should have been her wedding night, and here she is trapped in this claustrophobic dress that’s like the concert — bigger than she is. It’s the loneliest shot in the movie.”
Although Kat's wardrobe features a number of designer pieces Caroline obtained from Net-a-Porter, Versace, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman , the costume designer also dressed Jennifer in more affordable streetwear so her character could feel "aspirational.
She said: “Some of the stuff was not incredibly expensive. When Bastian shows up at Charlie’s school, Kat’s outfit is from Naked Wardrobe. We were not afraid to mix higher and lower brands, because we wanted her to feel aspirational.”
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
Watch the trailer for The Back-up PlanZoe is a woman with a life plan, and...