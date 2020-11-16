Jennifer Lopez has announced her new JLo Beauty line will be launched on January 1st.
Jennifer Lopez has unveiled her new JLo Beauty brand.
The 51-year-old megastar took to Instagram to announce the launch date of January 1st for her upcoming line, with a series of smouldering promo shots, showcasing her glowy complexion.
And alongside a GIF of a rose gold liquid moving around the words "JLO BEAUTY", she added: "JLO BEAUTY DROPS 1/1/21. Get early access 12/8. #linkinbio to sign-up. Are you ready for THAT glow?"
The 'Second Act' actress also admitted that it's been her dream for three decades to have her own skincare range, whilst she discussed her motto that "beauty does not have an expiration date".
She captioned a video promo: "This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream. I can’t wait to share my skincare secrets with you!! JLO BEAUTY DROPS 1/1/21. Get early access 12/8. #linkinbio to sign up. @JLoBeauty #JLoBeauty #BeautyHasNoExpirationDate @jasonbergh (sic)"
In the clip, she explained further: "As women, people are so ready to write us off.
"I just kept waiting for that to happen and then I realised, 'No, I'm not going to let that happen.'
"It's about being limitless. It's about being powerful and understanding that beauty really doesn't have an expiration date."
As well as being known for her radiant glow, Jennifer also released her own perfume called just that back in 2002.
And fans will finally get to know the secrets behind her skincare routine when JLo Beauty launches in January.
Meanwhile, the unveiling of JLo Beauty came as the ‘On The Floor’ hitmaker was crowned the People's Icon at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday (15.11.20).
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
Watch the trailer for The Back-up PlanZoe is a woman with a life plan, and...