Jennifer Lopez has unveiled her new JLo Beauty brand.

The 51-year-old megastar took to Instagram to announce the launch date of January 1st for her upcoming line, with a series of smouldering promo shots, showcasing her glowy complexion.

And alongside a GIF of a rose gold liquid moving around the words "JLO BEAUTY", she added: "JLO BEAUTY DROPS 1/1/21. Get early access 12/8. #linkinbio to sign-up. Are you ready for THAT glow?"

The 'Second Act' actress also admitted that it's been her dream for three decades to have her own skincare range, whilst she discussed her motto that "beauty does not have an expiration date".

She captioned a video promo: "This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream. I can’t wait to share my skincare secrets with you!! JLO BEAUTY DROPS 1/1/21. Get early access 12/8. #linkinbio to sign up. @JLoBeauty #JLoBeauty #BeautyHasNoExpirationDate @jasonbergh (sic)"

In the clip, she explained further: "As women, people are so ready to write us off.

"I just kept waiting for that to happen and then I realised, 'No, I'm not going to let that happen.'

"It's about being limitless. It's about being powerful and understanding that beauty really doesn't have an expiration date."

As well as being known for her radiant glow, Jennifer also released her own perfume called just that back in 2002.

And fans will finally get to know the secrets behind her skincare routine when JLo Beauty launches in January.

Meanwhile, the unveiling of JLo Beauty came as the ‘On The Floor’ hitmaker was crowned the People's Icon at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday (15.11.20).