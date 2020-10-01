Jennifer Lopez is set to receive the People's Icon Award at November's E! People's Choice Awards.
The 51-year-old superstar will receive the prestigious accolade for her contributions to music, film, television and fashion.
Earlier this year, Jennifer put on an epic Super Bowl halftime performance alongside fellow Latin star Shakira, while last year she starred in the lead role in blockbuster 'Hustlers'.
Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, said: ''Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time.
''For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we're honouring Jennifer Lopez with The People's Icon of 2020.''
There have only been two winners of the People's Icon Award, 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston in 2019, and 'Bridesmaids' star Melissa McCarthy the previous year.
The E! People's Choice Awards will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on November 15.
Meanwhile, Jennifer is set to launch her own beauty brand.
The 'Second Act' star announced in August that she's been working on her own range of beauty products, which she will release under the name J.Lo Beauty.
Jennifer - who has 12-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony - took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of her glowy makeup look, where she teased the brand would be ''coming soon''.
She captioned the images: ''Sunset glow...
''#JLoBeauty coming soon (sic)''
Nothing else is known about the planned cosmetics brand just yet, but the singer-and- actress is no stranger to the beauty industry, having already launched a successful fragrance franchise with 25 perfumes to its name.
And back in 2018, Jennifer and her longtime makeup artist Scott Barnes collaborated with Inglot Cosmetics on a successful collection of products inspired by her signature glowing complexion.
