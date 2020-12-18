Jennifer Lopez is set to star in and produce Netflix's adaptation of 'The Cipher'.

The 51-year-old singer-and-actress - who previously played Detective Harlee Santos in the TV series 'Shades of Blue' - is set to portray FBI agent Nina Guerrera in the streaming service's movie based on Isabella Malondo's best-selling novel.

As per Variety, Nina finds herself drawn into a serial killer’s case after he strategically posts complex codes and riddles online. The codes correspond to recent murders, designed to lure her into a cat-and-mouse chase.

At the time of writing, there is no writer or director attached to the flick.

The ’Second Act’ star has a number of movies on the way, including 'Marry Me', 'The Godmother' and 'Shotgun Wedding'.

In the former film, the 'On The Floor' hitmaker will couple up with Owen Wilson.

Jennifer will play a pop star who marries a stranger (Owen) after finding out her fiancé has cheated on her.

The pair meet after the singer holds a 'marry me' sign at one of her concerts.

The forthcoming flick has been compared to rom-com classics 'Notting Hill' and 'The Proposal'.

It's not the first time Jennifer and Owen, 52, have starred alongside each other.

The pair appeared in the 1997 horror 'Anaconda' together, along with the likes of Ice Cube and Jon Voight.

Jennifer is also producing 'Marry Me' alongside Elaine Goldsmith Thomas and Benny Media.

The trio also worked on 2018's 'Second Act'.

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously admitted she is "quite particular" about the roles she takes on.

She said: "I'm quite particular. I've been offered a couple of movies over the past couple of years but unless it's the right thing and I get the right types of opportunities, I'd rather create them. That's mine and [producing partner] Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas' mantra. We don't force things, but we don't wait around either ... If no one is giving us the stories that we want to tell, then we'll create them ourselves."