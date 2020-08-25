Jennifer Lopez is set to launch her own beauty brand named J.Lo Beauty, according to a recent Instagram post from the star.
The 'Hustlers' star has been teasing a ''top secret project'' on social media over the summer, but this week she finally announced she's been working on her own range of beauty products, which she will release under the name J.Lo Beauty.
Jennifer took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of her glowy makeup look, where she teased the brand would be ''coming soon''.
She captioned the images: ''Sunset glow...
''#JLoBeauty coming soon (sic)''
Nothing else is known about the planned cosmetics brand just yet, but the 50-year-old singer and actress is no stranger to the beauty industry, having already launched a successful fragrance franchise with 25 perfumes to its name.
And back in 2018, Jennifer - who has 12-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - and her longtime makeup artist Scott Barnes collaborated with Inglot Cosmetics on a successful collection of products inspired by her signature glowing complexion.
When she does launch her makeup brand, it's likely her kids and the children of her fiancé Alex Rodriguez - Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14 - will snap up the products, as Jennifer recently revealed they have called ''dibs'' on her most famous outfits.
She said: ''Sometimes they take dibs. Ella told me, 'I want your white Grammy dress with the Orchid,' and Emme is like 'What about that [dress], mommy? Are we gonna keep that? Don't throw that out!' They tell me all the time.''
And the 'On The Floor' hitmaker also admitted that her biggest fashion moment was the famous Versace jungle-print gown she wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards in February 2000.
She explained: ''I'd have to say the Green Versace dress, I think that's the one that goes down in history for me. There's been a lot of great moments that I've had with different designers, in fashion and in videos and things, but that's probably number one.''
