Jennifer Lopez told the class of 2020 that ''true change starts at the kitchen table'' in an inspirational message to this year's graduating students.

The 50-year-old star and her fiance Alex Rodriguez delivered a keynote address during the virtual New York City graduation ceremony and she encouraged the class to ''get involved'' to bring about real change.

She said: ''Being a mom, I know that true change starts at the kitchen table.

''The only answer to systemic racism, inequality and hate, is systemic love and acceptance. We need to speak up and speak love every chance we get...

''We need to get involved. March in the streets, sign petitions, make phone calls, volunteer [at] charities, support minority-owned businesses. You can't help your community unless you are really experiencing life with your community.''

J-Lo - who has 12-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - also noted the unique position this year's graduating class are in as they move onto the next stage of their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

She added: ''We both remember being in your position with an uncertain future ahead of us. But what we know now is we weren't really in your shoes.

''We didn't have to celebrate our graduation at home, or watch our teachers or graduation speakers on a screen.

''We didn't have to learn about our loved ones getting sick, we didn't have protests for racial equality taking place in our streets every day...

''Your generation is facing a series of unique challenges. With every great challenge comes a great opportunity. Like so many things in life, this starts with accepting responsibility.

''To graduate means to elevate, to rise to the next level, to step up to something better.''

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker also encouraged the students to ''make an effort to learn more'' each day.

She said: ''You may have earned your degree today, but you never stop being a student. Make an effort to learn more and more every single day. Change does not come unless you work for it, push for it.''