Jennifer Lopez has shared the secrets behind her radiant glow and it's all natural as she's never had Botox.
Jennifer Lopez has a "natural" approach to skincare.
The 'Waiting For Tonight' hitmaker - who has just unveiled her eponymous JLo beauty brand - has insisted her glowing complexion is not the result of Botox and she will hold off turning to "the needles" for as long as she can by using the best products.
Jennifer was involved in the creation of every piece in her upcoming range, which drops on January 1, 2021, including the That JLo Glow serum - which took 20 attempts to get right.
And the 51-year-old singer-and-actress insisted she would never put out skincare that she didn't believe in under her own name.
Speaking to Glamour, she said: “I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing.
“I’m more about a natural approach to skincare. Whatever topical I use has to be somewhat natural, but I want them to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”
The line is comprised of eight products in total - which come in rose gold packaging inspired by Jennifer's favourite brand Cartier - with prices ranging between $18 (face mask) and $79 for the That JLo Glow serum.
The 'Made in Manhattan' star - who is constantly asked what the secret to her ageless appearance is - also revealed that she has olive oil to thank for her radiant glow.
She said: “This has been something I’ve been thinking about for maybe the past 20 years.
“I was just, like, I have to do skincare because the number one question, no matter where I went - if I was filming a movie, music, or whatever - was, What are you doing for your skin? And as I got more mature, the question came even more frequently.”
