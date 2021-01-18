Jennifer Lopez gave an hilarious response when a trolled accused her of having Botox.
The JLo Beauty founder has made it clear she has never injected her skin several times and hilariously told an Instagram user to try being "more positive and kind to others" if they want to say "youthful".
The troll commented on a video of the 51-year-old singer-and-actress showing the results of her JLo Glow Multitasking Serum mask.
They wrote: "You definitely have Botox. And tons of it."
Jennifer replied: "LOL that's just my face!! for the 500 millionth time...I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying.
"Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others. "Don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate. (sic)"
The 'Waiting For Tonight' hitmaker - who unveiled her eponymous beauty brand earlier this month - recently insisted her glowing complexion is not the result of Botox and she will hold off turning to "the needles" for as long as she can by using the best products.
Jennifer was involved in the creation of every piece in the range, including the That JLo Glow Serum, which took 20 attempts to get right.
And the 'In The Morning' singer insisted she would never put out skincare that she didn't believe in under her own name.
She said: “I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing.
“I’m more about a natural approach to skincare. Whatever topical I use has to be somewhat natural, but I want them to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”
The line is comprised of eight products in total - which come in rose gold packaging inspired by Jennifer's favourite brand Cartier - with prices ranging between $18 (face mask) and $79 for the That JLo Glow serum.
The 'Made in Manhattan' star - who is constantly asked what the secret to her ageless appearance is - also revealed that she has olive oil to thank for her radiant glow.
She said: “This has been something I’ve been thinking about for maybe the past 20 years.
“I was just, like, I have to do skincare because the number one question, no matter where I went - if I was filming a movie, music, or whatever - was, What are you doing for your skin? And as I got more mature, the question came even more frequently.”
