Jennifer Lopez's Superbowl performance was ''pretty intense''.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker headlined the annual sporting event's famous half-time show earlier this year and whilst it was one of the most ''high stress moments of her whole career'', she feels it brought her team closer.

She said: ''Leading up to it was probably the most nerve-wracking - and Alex can attest to this - high stress moments of my whole career. I could never have imagined it would be that stressful. I think it's because everybody understands the weight of it and the fact that it is 100 percent live and a thousand different things could go wrong, and so people feel that and everybody you work with feels that and everybody's on edge and everybody's like at each other's throats and things like that. So, it was pretty intense, but I love the people I work with and we literally got so much closer from doing that show than maybe anything in the past 10 years.''

And the 51-year-old singer insists she was so ''prepared'' ahead of the show that when it came to it, she was ''ready to go'' straight away.

Speaking about show day, she added: ''Leading up to it, I think I was more nervous than on the day, You know, for me, preparation meets the moment and I was so prepared that in the moment I was just like ready to go. I was like a thoroughbred in the gates. It was just like, please let me out of the gates. Please let me go. But, I stood there and I also get very calm.''

And whilst Jennifer knows the performance went off ''without a hitch'', she always thinks there are bits she could do better.

Speaking to her husband Alex Rodriguez on Barstool Sports' The Corp podcast, which he co-hosts, she shared: ''I didn't make any mistakes, thank God. It went off honestly without a hitch. But, I always feel like I could do better. Like, I always feel like I could have done this little piece better or that little piece better or you know what, that piece of hair was in my face or something ... I should have done this or I should have done that - always.''