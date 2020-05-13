Jennifer Lopez's 12-year-old daughter is writing a children's book.

Random House Children's Books have announced that Emme - the daughter of Jennifer and her ex-husband Marc Anthony - is to unveil a ''sweet and reassuring'' picture book, titled 'Lord Help Me'.

She said: ''In school I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers. I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort.''

Whilst Emily Easton, Vice President & Publisher, Crown Books for Young Readers, added: ''We're so excited to be working with Emme on this picture book. When we met for the first time, I was so inspired by her heartfelt desire to share the positivity and sense of calm that daily prayer brought to her life with other children and their families.''

The book takes ''readers through ordinary moments when Emme asks God for help - some small like waking up for school or getting along with a sibling and others big, like helping to save the planet and all its creatures''.

The book will be illustrated by Brenda Figueroa and will be available in both English and Spanish on September 29.

Jennifer shared a photograph of Emme holding the book on her Instagram page, where she praised her daughter and said she was ''so proud''.

She wrote: ''So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME! This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith. It's not out until 9/29, but you can pre order ... #PowerOfPrayer #ProudMama (sic)''