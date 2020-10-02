Jennifer Lopez wanted her first bag for Coach to be ''glam and cool'' like her.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker has been the global ambassador of the label since 2019, and this week saw the singer-and-actress launch her very own The Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton Bag, which she designed with Creative Director Stuart Vevers.

Jennifer wanted to create a piece that represented her style.

She told Vogue: ''Any compact bag that I can put over my shoulder and leave my hands free, it's love at first sight for me. So I just really wanted the Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag to feel like me. ''Glam and cool.''

The Hutton is made of calf leather and snakeskin and can be worn as a crossbody, shoulder bag, and even a waist bag.

Jennifer said in a statement: ''Designing my first bag with Coach was a great experience.

''I really wanted the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton to feel like me. The colorblock leather and polished hardware details are really my style. It's a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything, and I can't wait to share it with everyone.''

The 51-year-old superstar - who is set to receive the People's Icon Award at this year's E! People's Choice Awards - also revealed that whenever she is putting together an outfit the most important thing is that everything is colour coordinated.

The 'Second Act' star said: ''I like when things match, I think that's my Bronx sensibility.

''Everything has to coordinate. I immediately think of this burgundy outfit that I have that would go great with these suede Balmain boots. There's a Brunello Cucinelli loose shirt that I have too. I think in colour coordination more than anything.''

The Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton Bag comes with a price tag of $495.