Jennifer Lopez insists it ''doesn't matter'' where she is with Alex Rodriguez, they always have a good time.

The retired baseball star spent part of his 45th birthday on Sunday (26.07.20) working in the ESPN studios and his fiancee admitted she wished they were celebrating together instead.

Sharing a video montage of Alex, going from childhood to their happy memories as a couple, Jennifer wrote on Instagram: ''You are on TV right now and I'm sitting here in the studio watching you and thinking about how I only want to be right here with you... laughing and joking and enjoying life together... whatever that is, wherever that is...doesn't matter. That's the blessing I have in you... happy birthday 13...(sic)''

Alex's birthday falls just two days after the 'Hustlers' actress' and he shared his own celebratory video montage to mark her big day on Friday (24.07.20).

He wrote alongside a sweet video of the couple: ''Happy Birthday, Macha!!! ... Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration ... I'm so proud of you. I love you so much! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Alex previously admitted he is ''incredibly grateful'' for the ''additional time'' with family - Jennifer, her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme, and his daughters Ella and Natasha - amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote: ''One thing I'm incredibly grateful for right now is getting to spend additional time with my family. I love spending so much time with these beautiful girls, who still laugh when I make goofy faces in pictures.

''Each day I am trying to focus on doing one positive thing for someone else. This is a time where we all need to help each other, and by doing so we will help ourselves remember that this situation may be temporary, but our actions are permanent. Let's make the most of this time and stay together as a community, even while we are apart with our families.''