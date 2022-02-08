'Jenny From The Block' hitmaker Jennifer Lopez has recalled making her own dress for her prom.
Jennifer Lopez made her own prom dress.
The 'Jenny From The Block' hitmaker has remembered the special gown - a pink satin and lace ensemble - she created for the dance with then-boyfriend David Cruz, and she admitted she "had a vision".
In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, she said: “I made my prom dress. A pink halter, mermaid. Pink satin with lace on top.
"I drew it and gave it to this dressmaker in the neighborhood and was like, ‘This is the dress I want to make.’ I had a vision.”
J-Lo - who grew up in the Bronx - also reflected on how designer shoes lined up against a wall in a London hotel suite made her realise how much her life had changed forever as her film and music career took off in the late 1990s.
She recalled: "I was like, ‘I remember having holes in the bottom of my sneakers'. I was just like, ‘Is this happening?’
"It was almost like a f****** fairy tale. And it wasn’t about the wealth of it. It was about the change, the disparity in it.
"That hotel suite was bigger than the house I grew up in. Way bigger.”
Although the 52-year-old star is used to her wealth now, she still feels like an "underdog" given her journey "scrapping from the bottom".
She explained: "I think I’m an underdog. I always feel like I was scrapping from the bottom. Always. I always felt like I wasn’t the one that was supposed to be in the room.
"That’s part of being Puerto Rican and from the Bronx and a woman. You know what I mean? All of that stuff.
"Not being born into a family with money. Not knowing anybody in the business. I just went out there and said, ‘F*** it. I’m going to just try. I’m going to try to get in here.’ ”
