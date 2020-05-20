Jennifer Lopez's first dance at her wedding to Alex Rodriguez will be a ''big production'' which may even involve her 'World of Dance' co-judges.
Jennifer Lopez's first dance at her wedding to Alex Rodriguez will be a ''big production''.
The 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' hitmaker joked she'll be pulling out all the stops when it comes to the moment they step out onto the dance floor as husband and wife for the first time.
She said: ''Well, I know a lot of different styles. Knowing me, it will be a big production of some sort.''
And Jennifer joked she'll even get her 'World of Dance' co-judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough to join them.
She added: ''I don't know what it will be yet.''
The 'Maid in Manhattan' star and the retired baseball ace had originally planned to tie the knot in Italy this summer but, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they have decided to call off the wedding for now.
A source said recently: ''They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice. Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated.''
However, Jennifer, 50, and Alex, 44, will reschedule the wedding and still plan to ''have the wedding of their dreams'', when the time is right.
Jennifer previously insisted that the timing of the wedding does not matter to her, explaining: ''He's like, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it. I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush'. If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners.''
The couple - who first got together in 2017 - got engaged during a trip to the Bahamas in March last year.
