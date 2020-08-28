Jennifer Lopez thinks it would be ''amazing'' if she becomes the owner of a sports team.

The 51-year-old star and fiance Alex Rodriguez are reportedly planning to purchase the New York Mets baseball team and although she currently has ''nothing to report'' on that front, Jennifer believes it'd be a major moment for US sports.

She told 'The Corp' podcast: ''In this day and age, that would be something that would be so amazing.

''I don't have anything to report on that end right now. But I think in every field, especially in institutions like Major League Baseball that are so American in this moment in time, it is important for diversity.''

Jennifer also believes it's crucial to see more women in positions of power.

She said: ''It is important for women to have positions of power that they've earned, and deserve, and can contribute in a way that is just as good as any man on the planet. So of course I am for it.''

Last month, a source claimed Jennifer could spark a makeover of the New York Mets franchise.

An industry insider suggested that the music star's involvement could bring some much-needed glamour to the team.

The source said: ''Forget about any other owner, or even any player. One thing Jennifer has is the No. 1 social media following.''

The proposed move to buy the franchise has been likened to Jay Z's involvement with the Brooklyn Nets, with an industry insider explaining that Jay ''made it cool to go to Barclays Center''.

The rap legend was a part-owner of the basketball team between 2003 and 2013.

The source explained: ''They'd leave no stone unturned. It's going to be an entertainment experience.''