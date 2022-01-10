Jennifer Lopez's new movie halts production after a surge in omicron cases.
'The Mother' has halted production after a spike in COVID cases on set.
The action movie - which stars 53-year-old pop star Jennifer Lopez as an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter - was forced to temporarily shut down when several crew members on the set tested positive for coronavirus, PEOPLE reports.
The outlet claimed that while the "majority" of shooting had been completed in Canada prior to the New Year,- where J Lo was staying, further filming was being carried out in Spain when the hitmaker was forced to fly home as the production shut down.
The production - which is set to premier on Netflix later this year - is the latest in a long line of Hollywood productions to face a shut down after a spike of COVID cases amongst cast and crew.
The the days that followed the holiday season, Fox series '9-1-1' as well as 'NCIS' and its spin off 'NCIS: LA' had to close down following a surge in Omicron cases, which has caused concern over what will happen regarding the planned crossover with ' NCIS: Hawai'i' will happen.
Deadline reported that other studios such as Universal Media Studios, Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios have been utilising "one-to-two-day windows in which production is halted if personnel test positive."
An inside source told the outlet: "It's a mess but people can't help getting COVID."
Elsewhere in Hollywood, the Grammy Awards have also been postponed due to the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus.
In a statement, the music award organisers said: "Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on Jan. 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating music's biggest night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”
