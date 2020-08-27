Jennifer Lopez had a ''full circle moment'' when she met Billie Eilish, because she finally realised how important she is to her fans.
Jennifer Lopez had a ''full circle moment'' when she met Billie Eilish.
The 50-year-old singer and actress took her daughter Emme, 12, to see the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker in concert and got the chance to meet her afterwards, which left Emme - who is a huge fan of Billie - in tears.
And Jennifer has explained that seeing her daughter - whom, along with Emme's twin brother Max, she has with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - so emotional over meeting her favourite singer made her ''appreciate'' all the fans that have a similar reaction to meeting her.
Speaking as she was interviewed by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez for the second instalment of 'The Corp Season 3', presented by Barstool Sports - which he hosts alongside Barstool Sports' Big Cat - she said: ''Emme, my daughter, loves [Billie]. We had a real moment at the Billie Eilish concert that was like, 'Oh, my God, we're bonding right now, this is amazing, I love you!' ''
And Alex added: ''And Emme started crying.''
To which Jennifer continued: ''She walked in the room, Billie Eilish, after the concert. And my daughter goes [gasps and covers face] and I looked at her and I'm like, 'What's the matter?' Now she's literally in tears because since she's eight years old - now she's twelve - she idolised this girl and for whatever reason, her songs and the words she says she connects to and she loves her style and, you know, whatever it is, moves her.
''And I was like, 'Oh my God'. Like, it made me think like, 'Oh my God, my fans, that's why they're crying.' I never ... it never connected until I saw my daughter do it.''
Jennifer found the moment ''mind blowing'', and now has endless respect for 18-year-old Billie.
She added: ''I'm not articulating it well, but it was a mind blowing experience for me. It made me appreciate what I do more, my fans more, what Billie did for my daughter. You know what I mean? Like all of it was like a full circle moment. But yeah. Love we love Billie.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
Watch the trailer for The Back-up PlanZoe is a woman with a life plan, and...