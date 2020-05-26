Jennifer Lopez is ''a little heartbroken'' that her wedding to Alex Rodriguez has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker and her husband-to-be Alex Rodriguez have been forced to reschedule their planned nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Jennifer admits she has mixed feelings about having to put it off.
She said: ''I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I'm also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be.''
For now, the couple have stalled their plans until they decide what best to do.
Speaking on The Today Show, she added: ''There's no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out.
''It's disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl and after filming 'World of Dance' ... I planned to take time off, which is what we're doing kind of right now, but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but, everything's kinda on hold right now.''
Jennifer, 50, and Alex, 44, will reschedule the wedding and still plan to ''have the wedding of their dreams'', when the time is right.
Jennifer previously insisted that the timing of the wedding does not matter to her, explaining: ''He's like, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it. I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush'. If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners.''
The couple - who first got together in 2017 - got engaged during a trip to the Bahamas in March last year.
