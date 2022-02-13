Jennifer Lopez was “uncomfortable” playing a character she could relate to so much in her latest movie ‘Marry Me’
Jennifer Lopez was “uncomfortable” playing a character she could relate to so much in ‘Marry Me’
The 52-year-old star plays superstar singer Kat Valdez, who learns her fiancé has cheated on her shortly before they get married and decides to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger, and the ‘On the Floor’ hitmaker – who has been married three times and is now in a relationship with Ben Affleck – bared “her soul” with the movie.
She said of her character: “She’s strong and confident, she’s a businesswoman and she’s a boss – but also, she’s just a regular person.
“She’s a regular girl who gets lonely and who needs love and who wants to feel like she has a home.
“There was so much about it that really I could understand.
“It was really about baring my soul. It was actually a little bit more uncomfortable than plauing a character that is nothing like you, because this was bringing real personal life experience into a role in a way that I’ve never had to.
Singer Maluma has made his movie debut as Jennifer’s on-screen ex Bastian and the actress thinks he proved himself to be a “natural”.
She told Britain’s OK! magazine: “Working with Maluma was a joy, it was so much fun.
“This was his first movie and his first time acting.
“I remember doing the first scene with him and going to the director and going, ‘He’s a natural, that’s good.’
“It’s not going to be weird or awkward, it’s not like he’s studied acting his whole life or anything like that, this was just him really doing it.
“We got really lucky because he was a really natural actor and he really understood what his role was and we had a lot of fun.”
However, Jennifer admitted Maluma was unimpressed by comparisons to his character.
She said: “I mean, it’s his charisma, you know? We needed somebody who could really pull off that they were a superstar, a recording artist, who was easy on stage, who girls would go crazy for and who was believable as a cheater.
“He hates that! He’s like, ‘You know I’m not this guy, this is not who I am, I am not Bastian.’ And I go, ‘I know, I know.’ “
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
Watch the trailer for The Back-up PlanZoe is a woman with a life plan, and...