Jennifer Lopez's 12-year-old son encouraged her to speak out about George Floyd's death.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker has revealed she had frank discussions with her children Max and Emme about the Black Lives Matter movement and protests.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max told me a few days ago, 'You know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.' I said, 'Funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?' And they did!! ... We talked about how if one person doesn't have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change. #BlackLivesMatter #GetLoud #CallingAllMamas #TeachThemYoung @arod (sic)''

It comes after Jennifer pleaded with people to ''speak up and speak love'' and urged them to vote in November.

She wrote at the time: ''How can anyone say they love this country and not do something when they see lives cut short because of the colour of their skin? We need to erase the fear and hatred that exists. Not erase people. We are all God's children. We need to love and appreciate all the beautiful things that every individual person is. There are more of us who live a life of love and acceptance than those who live in rage and hate. Do not let the angry, and hateful win!! Say something. Do something. Let's build bridges not burn them.

We have lost our way these past few years but we can find our way back. We need to speak up and speak love. Every chance we get... we need to storm the polls in November and VOTE... we need change!!! Somethings got to change!! ... #JusticeForGerogeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #TooManyOthers (sic)''