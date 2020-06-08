Jennifer Lopez's 12-year-old son encouraged her to speak out about George Floyd's death.
Jennifer Lopez's 12-year-old son encouraged her to speak out about George Floyd's death.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker has revealed she had frank discussions with her children Max and Emme about the Black Lives Matter movement and protests.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max told me a few days ago, 'You know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.' I said, 'Funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?' And they did!! ... We talked about how if one person doesn't have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change. #BlackLivesMatter #GetLoud #CallingAllMamas #TeachThemYoung @arod (sic)''
It comes after Jennifer pleaded with people to ''speak up and speak love'' and urged them to vote in November.
She wrote at the time: ''How can anyone say they love this country and not do something when they see lives cut short because of the colour of their skin? We need to erase the fear and hatred that exists. Not erase people. We are all God's children. We need to love and appreciate all the beautiful things that every individual person is. There are more of us who live a life of love and acceptance than those who live in rage and hate. Do not let the angry, and hateful win!! Say something. Do something. Let's build bridges not burn them.
We have lost our way these past few years but we can find our way back. We need to speak up and speak love. Every chance we get... we need to storm the polls in November and VOTE... we need change!!! Somethings got to change!! ... #JusticeForGerogeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #TooManyOthers (sic)''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
Watch the trailer for The Back-up PlanZoe is a woman with a life plan, and...