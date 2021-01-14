Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan are featured in Coach's 'Coach It Forward' campaign for their spring 2021 collection.
The 51-year-old actress-and-singer - who became the global face of the designer brand in 2019 - and the 33-year-old 'Black Panther' star feature in the ad for their spring 2021 collection.
Coach has stated that the campaign is about “the power of positivity, collective action and the importance of every day recognition for the people in our lives who help move our worlds forward.”
On what 'Coach It Forward' means to her, the 'In The Morning' hitmaker - who has 12-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony - said: "So often we are going through the day-to-day motion of life without properly taking a moment to acknowledge the people who drive change in optimism in our lives, community and the world.
“’Coach It Forward’ to me means to pay it forward and to be grateful. I’m thrilled that I had this opportunity to recognise my family and my chosen family of creatives, collaborators, thinkers, doers and friends who have had such a positive impact on my life.”
Jennifer - who is engaged to Alex Rodriguez - rocks a Coach trench coat and satchel bag in the stunning snaps.
Michael echoed Jennifer's sentiment and admitted the campaign was a great way to uplift his loved ones and show how "positivity" has shifted his "world forward".
He added: “When you step back, you see that we’re all the sum of the people who have helped us along. I think of my mom and dad, my family, friends, the people I work with, and how they have all supported me and inspired me. I loved having this opportunity to lift up people who are important to me and recognise how their passion and positivity has moved my world forward.”
Jeremy Lin, Yang Zi and Kōki also star in the campaign.
